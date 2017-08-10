VAVEL 2017-18 Premier League Predictions: Who's tipped for stardom and who's thought to be in trouble?

Here we are again, everyone's favourite piece of the year - to read back in May.

With the new season so close now, a group of VAVEL UK writers gathered together to make some predictions ahead of the 2017/18 Premier League season.

In recent years we've had Leicester City win the league after being tipped for relegation, and Memphis Depay flop like a fish out of water after one of our writers predicted that he'd be the best newcomer.

Oliver Emmerson, Alex Turk, Chris Lincoln, Aaron Stokes, Charlie Malam and Danial Kennedy all put their heads on the line with their forecasts for the new season, and here they are. 

Starting off with number one, league winners?

Chris Lincoln (CL): Manchester City - I think this will be the season Pep gets an extremely talented set of players working in tandem at Man City. They have sheer quality all across the pitch, along with a strong squad depth, and if they click together the title could be heading back to Manchester.

Alex Turk (AT): Manchester City - I'm jumping on the bandwagon and going with Manchester City. Chelsea would be my pick if they had greater depth and didn't alienate key players like Nemanja Matić and Diego Costa, but I just can't see past Guardiola in his second season in England. City's attack was dangerous enough anyway last season, but is now terrifying with the addition of Bernardo Silva and potential arrival of Alexis Sánchez from Arsenal. The full-back positions have been completely rejuvenated over the summer so we'll be seeing more of the style the manager is wanting to play, and that style should take a third Premier League title to the Etihad Stadium.

Oliver Emmerson (OE): Manchester City - Any of the top six could win the league, for wholly different reasons. I'm backing City as once their new signing's settle, I think the defensive side of things will get a little better and they can sweep their way to the league due to their array of talent going forward. 

Charlie Malam (CM): Manchester City - For the second successive year I’m saying City. I’m expecting a closer title tussle this year but City’s summer strengthening, and that they have shed many of their older, declining players - should allow Pep Guardiola to get them playing to his vision. That, I think, will be just enough to see off the close challenge of Manchester United and Chelsea.

Aaron Stokes (AS): Manchester City - The league is tougher than ever to call this year but I think Manchester City look the best squad on paper. They have improved their defence, which has let them down over the last few years, and the attacking options they have signed make them look like a real force. I can’t see Manchester United getting anywhere near them this year.

Danial Kennedy (DK): Manchester City - Pep Guardiola will have been disappointed that he missed out on silverware during his first season at the Etihad Stadium, and the coach won’t be looking for a repeat this time around. Guardiola has spent big in the transfer window and with the players they already have I feel it is too much to beat.