Arsenal 4-3 Leicester City: Substitutes help Gunners snatch opening thriller

Olivier Giroud's header gave Arsenal all three points on the opening day of the Premier League season in a breathtaking clash against Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Alexandre Lacazette headed his first Arsenal goal inside two minutes before goals from Shinji Okazajki and Jamie Vardy put Leicester ahead.

Danny Welbeck levelled on the stroke of half time before Vardy headed his second of the game, but two goals in two minutes from Aaron Ramsey and Giroud stole it for Arsenal.

Team news - Mahrez starts for Leicester

Arsenal's marquee summer signing  Lacazette mate his Premier League debut, as did Saed Kolasinac, which saw Arsenal opt for a 3-4-3 formation that saw Rob Holding, Nacho Monreal and Kolasinac provide the rearguard action with Hector Bellerin and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the wing-back roles

Leicester opted for a familiar 4-4-1-1 in which Harry Maguire made his Foxes debut at centre-back, whilst Matty James started a Premier League game for the first time since May 2015.

 Vardy led the line but the major news for Leicester was that want-away winger Riyad Mahrez started on the right.

Lacazette's lightning start

Arsenal made the perfect start to their latest attempt to win a first Premier League trophy in 14 seasons through £58 million signing Lacazette.

Slick build-up play from the Gunners saw the ball switched to Bellerin on the right and he laid off for Mohammed Elneny to cross for the Frenchman to glance a header past Kasper Schmeichel into the bottom corner after just 90 seconds.

 