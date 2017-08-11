Middlesbrough vs Sheffield United Preview: Boro hoping to bounce back against in-form Blades

It’s been a contrasting year for Middlesbrough and Sheffield United.

While one suffered a miserable relegation from the Premier League, the other is still revelling in jubilation after their promotion to the second tier, ahead of tomorrow’s Championship clash at the Riverside.

For new Boro manager Garry Monk, Saturday’s late kick-off will be seen as a huge opportunity to notch up a first win at his new club, especially after his side were defeated away at Wolves on the opening day.

United, meanwhile, registered a 1-0 victory over Brentford a week ago, and manager Chris Wilder will surely be relishing the opportunity to test his side against the pre-season promotion favourites.

Monk will no doubt receive time to apply his methods in the North East after being heavily backed in the transfer market by chairman Steve Gibson.

Even so, after a busy summer, there are high expectations on Teesside, with promotion the ultimate aim.