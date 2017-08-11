Pep Guardiola states that being Premier League favourites "means nothing" ahead of Brighton opener
Above: Pep Guardiola speaking to the press ahead of the clash with Brighton | PgVictoria Haydn

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that his side being title favourites "means nothing", ahead of The Citizen's opening clash with Brighton & Hove Albion. 

I was confident before 

As one of the most successful football managers in the new millennium, Guardiola will have been disappointed that he didn't pick up a piece of silverware for the first time in his managerial career in his first season in England. 

The Catalan has looked to rectify that by spending big in the summer transfer window, nearly in the excess of £200million, and City have backed that spending up in pre-season winning their last three matches. 

Many have picked the club as their favourites to lift the league title come next May 2018, but Guardiola stated that the same prediction came at the beginning of last season and that it has happened again ahead of the new season "means nothing". 

“Last season at my first press conference," Guardiola told his pre-match press conference. "We were favourites, so nothing has changed."

“I was confident then too,” the coach admitted. "We were favourites last season and missed out by 15 points." 

Guardiola added: "So being favourites this season means nothing."

 