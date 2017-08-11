Tony Pulis signs extended West Brom deal

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has signed a one-year contract extension with the club to stay until 2019.

The Baggies boss' current deal was due to expire in May at the end of the current Premier League season, but will now stay on in the West Midlands for at least another two years.

The 59-year-old Welshman, who took over from Alan Irvine in January 2015, could now go on to become the club's longest-serving manager in the modern era.

Progression continues under Pulis

Since Pulis took over the reigns two and half years ago, the Baggies have firmly consolidated their status as a mid-table side, a far cry from their relegation battles of the past.

Finishing 10th last season, West Brom hovered between mid-table and as high as 7th spot, with an unlikely shot at European football on the agenda at one point in the campaign.

Firmly associated with defensive tactics, Pulis last term surprised many by adding an attacking dimension to his team, after calls from fans to give more service to their lone striker up front. His time as Baggies steward has now seen West Brom become a more fluid outfit.