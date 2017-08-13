Danilo "very satisfied" with Manchester City's opening victory over Brighton

One of Manchester City's newest defensive recruits Danilo, has stated that he was "very satisfied" with City's performance in their opening game of the Premier League season - beating Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0.

We did a great job

The Brazilian is one of five major signings that has been made by manager Pep Guardiola this summer as he looks to build his side for a title challenge, with Danilo brought in from Real Madrid for £26.5 million.

The Citizens headed to the Amex Stadium on Saturday tea time as the outstanding favourites, especially considering their form towards the end of their pre-season campaign.

But they were made to work for their three points by Chris Houghton's men, who stayed defensively solid for 70 minutes.

Sergio Agüero managed to force the breakthrough before a calamitous own goal from Lewis Dunk secured a deserved City victory, and 26-year-old Danilo praised the stern performance of the visiting side.

"yeah we are very satisfied we know it was going to be very difficult," he told ManCity TV. "But we must congratulate all the team because we did a great job tonight."

"We knew it was going to be difficult," the Brazilian explained. "Probably until the first goal because they were comfortable in the back."

"But we kept playing our way and finally we made it happen," added Danilo.

Embed from Getty Images

Enjoying my new surroundings

There might have been some concerns from City fans about the number of the new players that needed to be implemented into Guardiola's starting XI, but with only Benjamin Mendy yet to make his debut, the new additions have proven a success thus far.

One that has really stood out in that short period of time has been full-back Kyle Walker, City paid a then world-record fee for a defender of £50 million to Tottenham for his services but that has proven to be worth the money so far.

Walker put in a man-of-a-match performance in at the Amex and is only expected to go from strength-to-strength as the season goes on. The right-back stated that he is relishing his move to Manchester.

"I am enjoying it with the lads and they have been so welcoming," he said. "It's a big change after spending eight or nine years at Spurs."

"We knew Brighton would sit back and defend," Walker said on City's performance. "But we needed the win on the opening day so we are all well happy."