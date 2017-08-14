David Wagner puts Huddersfield Town's win over Crystal Palace down to pressing style

After what many described as a surprising win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, Huddersfield Town announced their arrival in the Premier League.

The team that everyone have written off already had an empathic win over the London side, and briefly led the top of the table, only unseated by Manchester United the following day.

Head coach David Wagner hailed his team as "clinical" as they pressed Palace and rushed them into mistakes. The Terriers were all over the eagles showed no sign of nerves in their first match in the top flight in over 40 years. In addition to the pressure they exerted on the London side, the Terriers were also ruthless in front of goal.

What did Wagner say?

Wagner told Sky Sports "It wasn't bad, was it? We started quite well. We created a great chance which we missed, but then we were very clinical. We created five or six very good opportunities and scored three times."

Wagner went on to say: "We showed the right team spirit, the right togetherness, and we were very aggressive."

"We deserved the win," the German commented. "Maybe the win was too high when you consider how many chances Crystal Palace had, but we take the three points and continue."

Wagner also spoke about his side's "great determination" even when Palace were having opportunities, adding: "We stuck to our game plan, kept them away from our goal."

Man of the match

​Steve Mounie earned himself his first Man of the Match award in a Town shirt after his brace of goals for the club and Wagner felt that "it cannot be a better day for a new striker in the Premier League."

The boss continued: "He scored two goals and could have had three. He actually missed the easiest chance of the three. That is why we bought him - to score goals."

Town will play their first home game of the season on Sunday against fellow newly-promoted outfit Newcastle United.