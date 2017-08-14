Steve Mounie admits to idolising Didier Drogba

Huddersfield Town record signing Steve Mounie has admitted that he idolises Didier Drogba, and wants to emulate his achivements in the Premier League. The 22 year old striker scored a brace against Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Terriers' opening game in the top flight. Co-incidentally, the same opponents they played in their last game in the top flight back in 1972.

Mounie has admitted that he wants to become a household name in the Premier League with Huddersfield . The striker was man of the match on Saturday as the Terriers scored a convincing win over the London side to make a winning start to the top flight.

What did Mounie say?

"I will try and follow in his footsteps," ​the Benin International said.

"What he did here is an inspiration to me." Mounie commented on Drogba. "He is also African, like me, and we almost have the same story.

"He was born in Africa and came to France and then to England. He is a great player and man. I've never met him but maybe I will in the future.

He went on to say: "My idol is Drogba. Sometimes I just watch video clips of him, scoring goals over here. I have a similar style to him. I'm big like him. (Palace's Christian) Benteke as well, who is a great striker. I have to learn off them."

Praise from David Wagner

​Town Head Coach David Wagner was very quick to praise the work ethic of the former Montpellier player, a trait the German belives is becoming rarer amongst modern strikers

"He's very open-minded. He'll ask if he isn't sure what he has to do, and he has a great working attitude, a real terrier attitude, which is unusual for a striker, for a goalscorer"

"Usually, a striker or goalscorer only likes to score" Wagner said. "And without the ball give the responsibility to the rest of the team."

​Huddersfield occupied the top spot in the Premier League on Saturday night, only Manchester United have overtaken them after the first weekend of football. It is very early days certainly, but confidence around Huddersfield is high.

Wagner believes the Terriers can avoid relegation this year - a very similar situation to last season, where the pundits had Town as favourites for relegation and they went on to earn promotion. Once again most of the pundits have Town as favourites for relegation