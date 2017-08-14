Romelu Lukaku praises "special" relationship with Marcus Rashord as pair shine in West Ham victory

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has stated that he believes there is "something special" between himself and Marcus Rashford, after the two forwards shined in Sunday's 4-0 win over West Ham United. 

Clicked from the first day 

Manager José Mourinho splashed the cash in the summer to work with his former Chelsea once again, with United paying Everton £75million for the services of the Belgian. 

The 23-year-old has certainly settled in well with some great performances in pre-season including a consolation goal in the 2-1 UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid, his friendship with midfielder Paul Pogba has been heavily publicised but it does seem that a good relationship is blossoming between himself and Rashford. 

Their compatibility showed on Sunday as they combined well for the first of Lukaku's two goals on the afternoon, further goals from Anthony Martial and Pogba followed to round up the win and post-match Lukaku stated that he hopes himself and Rashford can produce "even more" similar performances to the one against The Hammers. 

"With me and Marcus, there’s something special,” Lukaku told MUTV post-match. “Hopefully we can produce even more [in the future] than we did today.”

“We clicked from the first day that I arrived," the Belgian admitted. "And I knew that he would help me settle in at the club."

“I knew Jesse [Lingard] from before, and Paul, they’re probably my closest friends in the dressing room," Lukaku added. "But I get on with everybody in the team.”

 