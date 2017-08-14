Romelu Lukaku praises "special" relationship with Marcus Rashord as pair shine in West Ham victory

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has stated that he believes there is "something special" between himself and Marcus Rashford, after the two forwards shined in Sunday's 4-0 win over West Ham United.

Clicked from the first day

Manager José Mourinho splashed the cash in the summer to work with his former Chelsea once again, with United paying Everton £75million for the services of the Belgian.

The 23-year-old has certainly settled in well with some great performances in pre-season including a consolation goal in the 2-1 UEFA Super Cup defeat to Real Madrid, his friendship with midfielder Paul Pogba has been heavily publicised but it does seem that a good relationship is blossoming between himself and Rashford.

Their compatibility showed on Sunday as they combined well for the first of Lukaku's two goals on the afternoon, further goals from Anthony Martial and Pogba followed to round up the win and post-match Lukaku stated that he hopes himself and Rashford can produce "even more" similar performances to the one against The Hammers.

"With me and Marcus, there’s something special,” Lukaku told MUTV post-match. “Hopefully we can produce even more [in the future] than we did today.”

“We clicked from the first day that I arrived," the Belgian admitted. "And I knew that he would help me settle in at the club."

“I knew Jesse [Lingard] from before, and Paul, they’re probably my closest friends in the dressing room," Lukaku added. "But I get on with everybody in the team.”

Great to play at the Theatre of Dreams

Lukaku certainly impressed on his Premier League debut for The Red Devils with his brace, but the 23-year-old wasn't the only one making his debut in front of the Old Trafford crowd as fellow summer signing Nemanja Matić stepped out at the Theatre of Dreams for the first time.

The Serbian has looked excellent since his £40m arrival from league rivals Chelsea and showed his talents once again in a dominating performance, the 29-year-old admitted post-match that playing United is a "big responsibility" he stated that it was "great" to step out in front of the home crowd for the first time.

“It was great [to play at Old Trafford]," Matić stated to the club's website. "When you wear that [United] shirt you feel some kind of pressure because this is a big club, but that’s why we are here."

“We know that it’s a big responsibility to play for Manchester United," the Serbian stated. "And I’m happy that we have started well and that I hope we continue like this."

Matić added: "I’m sure this group can do good things.”