Huddersfield Town already focused on Newcastle United clash claims Tommy Smith

After a triumphant victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, which saw Huddersfield Town sat top of the Premier League on Saturday evening, David Wagner's men have received a lot of praise, and it could be easy to get carried away, however Tommy Smith insists they're focused on their next game against Newcastle United.

“A brilliant performance, brilliant result and a thoroughly deserved three points."

The Huddersfield captain started off by talking about the Terriers terrific win at Selhurst Park on the opening weekend, “It is probably nothing short of spectacular to be honest - we kept a clean sheet which is not the easiest thing to do away in the Premier League, defended brilliantly throughout the team and scored three great goals."

Smit then went on to say that “We're all delighted and the fans have got every right to be happy and can enjoy this moment but when the new week starts we'll all be solely looking towards Newcastle United.” showing that even though the whole squad is delighted with their performance in the first weekend, they now need to move onto the next challenge.