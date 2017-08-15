Girona FC 1-0 Manchester City: Portu strike sees Citizens sink to Spanish minnows

Manchester City were handed a minor blow to the beginning of their season preparations, as they were defeated 1-0 by La Liga newcomers Girona FC. 

City started well with Raheem Sterling going close inside the opening 10 minutes but Portu's strike after 14 minutes proved to be difference in the end, it could have been two before the break with Cristhian Stuani's effort but it remained just the one. 

The second period proved to be less of a spectacle with half-chances from Portu, Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Gabriel Jesus but it was Girona who secured a historic victory. 