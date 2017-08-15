Opinion: West Ham’s pursuit of William Carvalho shows the Hammers may actually have a long-term plan

West Ham have been heavily linked with Sporting Lisbon’s Euro 2016 winning midfielder William Carvalho, with a bid of £31 million seemingly lodged.

He could join fellow senior signings Javier Hernandez, Pablo Zabaleta and Marko Arnautovic joining the club this season. Joe Hart has been loaned in for the season, while 18-year-old Sead Haksabonic has joined from Sweden.

However, the addition of Carvalho is the only one that really sets West Ham up for years to come and makes any long-term sense. 

 