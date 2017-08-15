Elite female footballers including USA goalkeeper Hope Solo call for change to working conditions

Two of the world's best shot-stoppers have called for better working conditions throughout the game for fellow professionals.

After FIFPro released figures from the highly anticipated working conditions in women's football report, Hope Solo and Hedvig Lindahl spoke about the necessity to ensure better working conditions and practices for colleagues. 

Speaking at FIFPro's conference on women's football in the Netherlands last week, both Solo and Lindahl were adamant that enough was enough and the working practices for thousands of female players had to change.

Solo said that in "the two decades" that she has played professionally she has "seen great players walk away from the game."

The American continued by saying that "at some point we have to put our foot down and say enough is enough."

"We are not going to do this for free", said Solo, adding that her viewpoint remains the same "even if it is for the pride of our country.”

Hedvig added by saying that "it should be better – no seriously, this should be better."

FIFPro's survey drew responses from 3,295 players, of whom 50% of players did not even get paid, 87% have or are considering leaving the game entirely, 3.5% claimed to have suffered sexual harassment and 5.4% of players suffered homophobic abuse.

 