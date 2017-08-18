Sean Dyche hints at more additions despite winning the LG Performance of the Week

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has dropped yet another suggestion that the Clarets will make further signings ahead of the transfer deadline in two weeks time.

"There are certain situations we are positive about"

Dyche has already sealed deals for five new players as he looks to build further depth into the squad. Yet he admitted before Burnley's first home game of the season against West Brom “we are in the market, we are looking and there are certain situations we’re feeling quite positive about."

The former central defender is also responding to the transfers of key players such as Michael Keane and Andre Gray. He added, "we didn’t want to lose players, but there is a reality within that."

Dyche believes that competition for places has already proved fruitful with the performance of Stephen Ward against Chelsea last weekend. The manager explained “I think he [Stephen Ward] has got true competition now with Charlie Taylor and I think that can help him to continue what he’s doing and to put pressure on him. Charlie has done well in pre-season."

"A lot of challenges coming our way"

Dyche was presented with the LG Performance of the Week award from the League Manager's Association on Friday after their surprise victory against Chelsea. He explained, "on behalf of the players I'm thankful for that. I think the lads deserved it over the whole game. It was a very strong performance in the first half and then they saw the game through in the second half."

Yet the Burnley manager is not resting on his laurels. "They're important accolades along the journey. It's the first game of the season so there are a lot of challenges coming our way."

He is now looking for a similar performance against West Brom on Saturday before the possibility of new additions next week. Dyche concluded, "that's the key, trying to replicate our form".