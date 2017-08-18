United turn on the style once again to dismantle the Swans to make it six points from six

Well that brings an end to today's live Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through our coverage, and until next time have a good day.

Swansea will need to be much better in their next game as they were exposed near the end and were ruthless going forward. They need new signings quickly if they are going to stay up this season.

Well that was a bit scrappy in the second half until United turned on the style in the final ten minutes of the game to score three goals in four minutes. Lukaku added the second, before Pogba added a third and then Martial scored a fourth.

90+3' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Swansea City 0-4 Manchester United.

90' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the second half.

85' - Manchester United substitution: Mkhitaryan is replaced by Ander Herrera.

84' - Goal for United. Martial adds a fourth for United. Once again United hit Swansea on the counter attack with Pogba playing the pass to Martial who slotted hom the fourth goal. Too easy for United as they start to turn on the style.

83' - Swansea substitution: Abraham is replaced by Oli McBurnie.

82' - Goal for United! Pogba nets United's third. A brilliant counter attack from United once again ended with Mkhitaryan playing a great through pass to Pogba who chipped the ball over Fabianski into the back of the net. That should be that for United.

80' - Goal for United! Lukaku doubles United's lead on the day. A brilliant passing move from United ended with Mkhitaryan playing a great reverse pass to Lukaku who finished with great finess. Just what United needed.

75' - Double Manchester United substitution: Mata and Rashford are replaced by Anthony Martial and Marouane Fellaini.

73' - Leroy Fer receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Daley Blind. Could easily have been a red card.

67' - Double Swansea substitution: Mesa and Bartley are replaced by Narsingh and Routledge.

61' - Swansea's first chance of the second half finally came when a good move ended with Olsson finding Abraham unamrked in the box but he put his powerful header over the bar.

56' - The first real action of the second half sees Rashford's shot from the edge of the box easily saved by Fabianski.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well it wasn't pretty at all but United lead at the break thanks to Bailly who scored just on the stroke of half-time. It had been a very frustarting first half until that goal but all that matters is Mourinho's men do have the lead. On the other hand, the hosts will be devastated with that goal after how well they hav defended during the first half and will now have to come out a bit more in the second half to try and get an equaliser. Stay tuned as we bring you the second half live in a few minutes time!

45+2' - The referee blows his whistle to end the first half. Swansea City 0-1 Manchester United.

45+1' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

45' - Goal for United! Eric Bailly gives United the lead just before half-time. The goal came from a corner which Pogba hit the bar with a header before the defender put the ball into the back of the net on the rebound. United really needed that.

36' - Rashford has a great chance to give United the lead after Mawson's header went straight to the young striker but instead of scoring he chipped the ball into the goalkeepers hands. Big let off that for the home side.

30' - Pogba receives his final warning that he will be sent off if he mistimes another challenge.

26' - Pogba receives the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge on Tom Carroll.

17' - The game has now become very scrappy as both teams are finding it hard to create any decent chances in the last few minutes with Swansea sitting deep and allowing United to have most of the ball.

9' - United hit the bar! It's United's turn to hit the bar after a great freekick from Mata found the head of Phil Jones, who was so unlucky to see his header come back off the bar with the goalkeeper beaten. It's been a good lively start to the game from both sides.

3' - Swansea hit the bar! Jordan Ayew it was who almost scored when a mistake from Bailly let the striker in but unfortunately his cross hit the bar with De Gea beaten. An early warning sign for United that.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Lindelof, Smalling, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Martial.

Swansea City substitutes: Nordfeldt, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Fulton, Narsingh, Routledge, McBurnie.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Blind, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku.

Swansea City starting XI: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Bartley, Mawson, Olsson, Roque Mesa, Fer, Carroll, Ayew, Abraham

The team news from the Liberty Stadium is in. Stay tuned as we bring it to you next!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 11:30AM BST but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Jones, Bailly, Darmian; Matic, Pogba; Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; Lukaku.

Swansea City predicted XI: (4-3-3) Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Carroll, Brittom, Fer; Ayew, Abraham, Routledge.

Mourinho will also be without a few players for the game. Luke Shaw and Ashley Young remain out but the United boss gave a positive update at his press conference as he revealed that the pair will make their comeback for the U23s next week. Marcos Rojo is the only other United player missing due to a long term knee injury. Therefore, Mourinho could end up choosing the same team he chose last week given how successful the result was.

In terms of team news for the game, Clement will be without his star striker Fernando Llorente due to a fractured arm which he suffered during pre-season. Ki Sung-Yeung and Nathan Dyer are the other notable absentees for the game which means that Clement could give Roque Mesa his debut after joining from Las Palmas during the summer.

In terms of transfers news for United, Mourinho confirmed in his press conference that it is unlikely that United will add to the signings of Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic. The United boss though did say that he is happy with the squad as it is even if they don't get the final transfer they wanted at the start of the summer.

Finally, after lots of rumours and reports this summer, Gylfi Sigurdsson left the Swans this week to join Everton for a rumoured £45million. It is a big blow for Clement as his star player has left so he will be looking for his other players to fill the void this weekend.

The last time the two sides met at the Liberty Stadium last season, Mourinho's men ran out comfortable 3-1 winners. Paul Pogba opened the scoring for the Red Devils before Zlatan Ibrahimovic netted a brace before half-time. Therefore, the Swans will be looking to improve on that when they face the same opponents.

On the other hand, Jose Mourinho's men got their campaign off to the perfect start last weekend when they dispatched West Ham United 4-0 at Old Trafford with Romelu Lukaku scoring two on his debut.

Paul Clement's side just about came away with a 0-0 draw last weekend against Southampton, who had plenty of chances to win the game, and will be looking to get off to a perfect start in their first home game of the season.

The second week of matches in the Premier League gets underway with this clash in Wales as both sides will look to build on their opening day results.

The second week of matches in the Premier League gets underway with this clash in Wales as both sides will look to build on their opening day results. Kick-off at the Liberty Stadium is set for 12:30BST.