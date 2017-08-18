José Mourinho denies Manchester United are a "dream team" ahead of Swansea City clash

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has denied claims that his Red Devils side have become a "dream team" after the 4-0 win over West Ham, ahead of Saturday's clash away to Swansea City.

We are not the favourites

Many have touted United as their title favourites at the beginning of the season due to their new signings but the club were shaken up by the defeat to Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup. United did, however, put any doubts to bed with the clash against the Hammers.

Goals from Romelu Lukaku, Anthony Martial and Paul Pogba saw them jump right to the top of the Premier League table. Mourinho's men have moved onto the next one with the trip to Wales but Mourinho stated that his side are still on the up.

“I’m too stable and too experienced to lose my discipline," Mourinho told his pre-match press conference.

Jose Mourinho addressed the media on Thursday. Source | Getty Images.

"To lose my stability and to think that a 4-0 result makes us the best team in the country, the favourites or the dream team.

"We’re not the favourites, we’re not the dream team, we’re just a team with more confidence than last season," the coach firmly stated. "With more time to work, more happiness and more relaxed. I’m calm.

"When I look to the last match I liked many, many things but the challenge is not to repeat the result," Mourinho added. "Because 4-0 in the Premier League is not easy but to repeat the same kind of performance."



Prefer to close it as soon as possible

The Red Devils have one of the many Premier League clubs that have splashed the cash this window, nearing the £100million mark having acquired the services of Victor Lindelöf, Lukaku and Nemanja Matić.

Mourinho had previously stated that he was looking to sign four players in the window but that no longer looks to be the case.

All the Premier League clubs are set to vote on bringing the deadline forward for the 2018/19 season and Mourinho stated that his approval of such a move.

"My opinion is we have to adapt to the situation," he said. "It doesn’t matter what.

"But as a football manager and not a market man - just a football man," the 54-year-old stated. "Just as somebody who wants to work with the team, work with the players - I would prefer the window to close as soon as possible.

“So everybody knows the players we have and the deals will be done earlier," Mourinho concluded. "And nobody would be waiting for the last week and we wouldn’t have the situation of sometimes a player plays game No1 for a team and game No2 for another team."