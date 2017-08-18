Saturday Football Live: Southampton edge out West Ham in thrilling coast clash

17:02 - Unfortunately, that is all we have time for this afternoon. I have been Danial Kennedy, taking you through the action up and down the country. Stay tuned for upcoming coverage of Stoke City vs Arsenal.

FT across the Premier League, scores to follow

FT AT LEICESTER

FT AT LIVERPOOL

16:52 - SOUTHAMPTON TAKE THE THREE POINTS as Charlie Austin converted from the spot.

16:51- PENALTY TO SOUTHAMPTON

16:45 - Shane Long has the ball in the net but The Saints are pulled up for a foul on Joe Hart.

16:43 - GOAL TO WATFORD as they secure the win over Bournemouth as Capoue added a second

16:40 - More goals in the Championship as Cardiff retake the lead at Wolves and Norwich get another at Villa Park.

16:37 - Some team news for the evening kick-off between Stoke and Arsenal as Jese is set to make his debut for The Potters.

16:34 - Crucial goals in the Championship as Wolves and Hull got equalisers and Aston Villa have added a third.

16:32 - MORE GOALS IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE as Mane puts Liverpool in the lead, Richarlison opens his Watford account away to Bournemouth and Hernandez has got an equaliser at Southampton.

16:30 - West Brom take a crucial lead at Burnley as Robson-Kanu.

16:28 - GOAL IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

16:24 - Norwich managed to get one back as Murphy scored one against Aston Villa.

16:21 - Gabbiadini lets one rip from 25 yards and it comes back off the crossbar.

16:20 - Big chances in Premier League as Benteke puts it over the crossbar and Chalobah some how put a sitter wide of the mark.

16:15 - Goals in the Championship as Cardiff take the lead at Wolves and Ipswich doubling their lead against Brentford.

16:14 - Leicester City have doubled their lead at the King Power as Harry Maguire adds their second.

16:13 - GOAL IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

16:09 - Goal disallowed at Turf Moor as Jake Livermore was offside in the build-up

16:02 - The second halves are underway around the grounds.

HT across the country and what a 45 minutes it has been thus far. More updates to follow.

15:48 - West Ham manage to get themselves back into the clash as Hernandez managed to get his first goal for The Hammers.

15:47 - GOAL IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

15:44 - Should of been two for Leicester as Okazaki gets on the end of Vardy's cross and his volley was just wide of the post.

15:40 - West Ham have had an awful few minutes with Arnautovic getting a straight red and now they are 2-0 down as Tadic slotted home the penalty as Fonte got an attacker in a headlock

15:39 - PENALTY TO SOUTHAMPTON

15:33 - Burnley go close as Gudmundsson curls it wide from 18 yards.

15:31 - All the goals seem to be coming from the Championship as Aston Villa and Preston take the lead and Derby have added a second.

15:21 - Vardy through on goal but it was saved well by the goalkeeper

15:19 - Goal in the Championship as McKay gives Nottingham Forest the lead against Middlesbrough

15:16 - Goal in the SPL as Aberdeen take the lead against Dundee.

15:12 - Southampton have taken the lead against West Ham as Gabiaddini hits home.

15:12 - GOAL IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

15:10 - GOAL in the Championship as David Nugent gives Derby the lead away at Derby

15:07 - Goal in League 2 as Carisle take the lead against Cheltenham

15:02: Leicester City managed to take the lead very early on as Okazaki gives The Foxes the lead against Brighton

15:02: GOAL IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE

15:00: Kick-off around the country

14:53: GOAL in Germany as Borussia Dortmund with Christian Pulisic giving them the lead



14:43: Sheffield United also continued their good start to life back in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Barnsley

14:40 - Team news has been released around the grounds and in the Premier League the standout that is that striker Jermain Defoe will make his full debut for Bournemouth against Watford.

14:35 - Up in the Scotland have continued their charge to retaining their SPL title with their 2-0 win away to Kilmarnock.

14:33: We are back and what an afternoon of football we have had already with Manchester United securing their second consecutive 4-0 victory of the season with their win over Swansea.

Follow the Saturday kick-off’s from the Premier League, Championship and elsewhere in Britain and Europe with VAVEL UK on a big day of football.

Nottingham Forest's fantastic start to their season has had their fans dreaming of promotion, and they play another team hoping to get back into the Premier League today, Middlesbrough.

The Championship is really in full swing now, with some starting well and others, not so much. Aston Villa are amongst the latter, with pressure on Steve Bruce as they host Norwich City today.

One other league to look out for today is the Bundesliga, with the German league season getting underway. Will Bayern Munich win the league again, or can the likes of Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig mount a serious challenge?

The other 3PM fixture in the Premier League sees AFC Bournemouth and Watford trade blows, whilst Arsene Wenger takes his Arsenal side to Stoke City in the evening kick-off.

Brighton are hoping to pick up their first points of the season at Leicester, whilst Southampton play host to West Ham with each side looking for their first win after frustrating opening performances.

Burnley host West Bromwich Albion with both teams having won their opening fixtures, West Brom edging out Bournemouth whilst the Clarets produced the surprise of the weekend, beating Chelsea 3-2 at Stamford Bridge.

There are more games too, with Liverpool looking to pick up their first league win of the season after they threw away all three points at Watford last weekend. The Reds host Crystal Palace in their first game at Anfield since May, hoping to capitalise on the Eagles’ shaky start under new manager Frank de Boer. However, Palace have a fantastic recent record at Anfield, winning in each of their last three visits in the league.

Of course, the first main event of the day is at the Liberty Stadium as Manchester United to travel to Swansea City, you can follow that game here.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text updates of this afternoon’s football, as we keep you up to date with all the scores in our Saturday Football Live, on a huge day of action. It’s the second weekend of the Premier League, there’s Championship fixtures and even more.