Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion Preview: Duo seek successive league wins

Both Burnley and West Bromwich Albion go in search of their second successive Premier League win, as last weekend's victors go head to head at Turf Moor on Saturday.

On the opening day of the season, both sides got off to winning starts, with Saturday's hosts taking the most unlikely of maximum point hauls, as the Clarets stunned nine-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Clarets look to build 

After Gary Cahill was dismissed for a late tackle on Steven Defour, Sean Dyche's men took full advantage of their superior numbers, with Sam Vokes at his clinical best notching a brace, as Burnley held off a late second-half fightback from the champions.

After few had given the Lancashire side any hope of taking away anything from West London last weekend - such was Burnley's away record last term - the club will look to build on that performance as West Brom roll into town.