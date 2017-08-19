Dyche and Heaton see positives despite defeat to Baggies

Sean Dyche and Tom Heaton were both left frustrated following the 1-0 home defeat to West Brom.

Dominating the majority of the game, the Clarets were brought back down to earth after their heroics last weekend against Chelsea, Hal Robson-Kanu scored mid way through the second half from the visitors only shot on target, before being sent off for striking Matt Lowton with his arm.

Dyche said he feels “a bit downtrodden” following the defeat, knowing his team “performed very well today and got nothing”, something he described as “a strange feeling”.

In possession of the ball, Dyche said his team’s performance was good. The Boss said his team “were strong defensively” but it was “just one ball whacked in the air” that caused the “a bit of a mix up” within his backline.

Some of the football we played was excellent, says Heaton

Captain Heaton was hurting following the result saying it was “massively frustrating and disappointing” but was quick to say the performance did have positives.

The Goalkeeper, who didn’t have a lot to do all game long, said he and the team were caught by the “sucker punch, which is always a possibility against West Brom.”

“Sometimes in football you don’t get what you deserve and this was probably one of them” said the England International.

West Brom hardly had a sight at goal, and Heaton thought they dealt with the height and ability the Baggies possessed from set pieces well, understanding how “dangerous” the opponents are in dead ball situations.

Positives to be found

The captain said that “once the dust settles” positives can be found in the losing performance especially “some of the football played was excellent”. Dyche shared his captain’s view, saying this was a “second good performance in two games.”

With the potential buy of Leeds United front man Chris Wood, Dyche hailed that “these are good times for the club” ahead of “another good week coming” for Burnley.

This week the Clarets face Blackburn Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round, before a trip to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur in the league next Sunday.