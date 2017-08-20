Analysis: Jürgen Klopp indicates that lessons have been learned as he guides Reds to win over Palace

Sadio Mane's second-half winner gave Liverpool a long overdue home win against Crystal Palace on Saturday, the Reds winning 1-0 at Anfield to pick up their first win of the new Premier League season.

Liverpool dominated the game throughout and fashioned a number of good openings, relief around the ground finally being brought about as Mane latched onto a loose ball to fire past Wayne Hennessey in the Palace net.

Despite Liverpool's European victory over Hoffenheim in mid-week, it was a needed boost for Klopp's men after they threw away three points in their season opener at Watford.

Rotation finally used to good effect?

Klopp spoke over the summer about how he's learnt lessons from his time so far as Liverpool manager, one of them seemingly that he must use rotation more.

It's common sense to suggest that he'll use more players as Liverpool are back in Europe, but many had suggested that there wasn't enough rotation last season, pouring fuel on the fire as Liverpool endured tricky winter months.

Making five changes from the side that beat Hoffenheim, bringing the likes of James Milner and Ragnar Klavan back into the fold, the win despite making so many alterations will come as a welcome gift to the German manager, who has been accused in the past of being over-reliant on a core group of players.

Andrew Robertson and Joe Gomez both came in at full-back and performed, whilst James Milner was arguably Liverpool's best midfielder. Klavan didn't put a foot wrong at centre-back, whilst Daniel Sturridge gained welcome minutes in the front three.

Signings are needed to boost the quality of the squad and it's depth further, but Saturday offered a much-needed indication that Klopp will look to use the whole squad that he has available come September.

Height, height, height

Not only did Klopp rotate, but he also made smart changes, aiding him in dealing with Palace's main threat - the direct ball.

Without Wilfried Zaha's tricky wing play, the Eagles were pretty limited in what they could do, mostly looking to threaten via set-pieces or route one ping's into Christian Benteke.

Keeping Joel Matip in the side helped to nulify the Belgian striker, whilst Gomez's inclusion over the rested Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back was an astute one.

A centre-back by trade, the 6ft 2" defender was a huge help as Liverpool successfully kept the threat from set-pieces to a minimum, even looking more promising going forward than many would have foreshadowed, a fantastic whipped cross to Mohamed Salah the highlight of his attacking game.

Using youngster Dominic Solanke as a substitute added more height to the team, whilst Dejan Lovren's late arrival meant that Liverpool finished the game with seven of their eleven players being six foot or over.

Improvement from Palace?

Although the away side took a second straight defeat following their hammering at the hands of Huddersfield Town last week, it was a much improved defensive performance from the Eagles.

With Frank de Boer continuing to deploy the three-man-defensive formation that he's so keen to see work at Selhurst Park, it gave Ruben Loftus-Cheek the freedom to drive forward often in an impressive display.

Andros Townsend disappointed whilst Christian Benteke fed off scraps with the two struggling to link in an unusual front two pairing, Benteke surely looking forward to Zaha's return in the coming weeks.

Manchester United loanee Timothy Fosu-Mensah was a shining light for Palace in the Terriers defeat and he was solid once again, dealing with the likes of Mane, Firmino and Sturridge with a reasonable level of composure for a 19-year-old.

The strong reception that the Palace players received from their travelling contingent at full-time was a sign that they realise this is just the start.