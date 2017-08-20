Man Utd's electric Premier League start "means nothing", assures manager Mourinho

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has insisted his side's electric start to the 2017/18 Premier League season "means nothing" at this stage.

The Reds have notched up back-to-back 4-0 victories, first against West Ham United and then away at Swansea City on Saturday.

New signing Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals in three games, including the UEFA Super Cup where Real Madrid beat United ahead of the start of the league campaign. Mourinho has been able to call on stunning quality from the bench in players like Anthony Martial, who's assisted once and scored twice off the bench in two games.

Mourinho: Look at last season

But despite all that positivity, Mourinho remains adamantly calm and collected and insistent that United aren't favourites for the title.

"Of course, this time last season we had six points from our first two games and we finished sixth," Mourinho reminded fans and reporters.

"This start means nothing. The important thing for me is we’ve played well in these two games and we have to keep that going."

Mourinho: I only care about consistency and confidence

Mourinho was quick, though, to attack those claiming that two consecutive 4-0 victories mean little due to the weak quality of opposition.

"I don’t like that people are looking at these matches and thinking they are easy matches, but the team is consistent and confident and we have to carry on."

United are now preparing for the Bank Holiday weekend's game against Leicester City where they'll be looking for another comfortable victory. The Reds are looking exciting, free-flowing and clinical, but Mourinho's point is a valid and important one: both United and rivals Manchester City started last season in superb form, with the Citizens winning all their games well into September, and both finished far off eventual title winners Chelsea.