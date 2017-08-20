Henrikh Mkhitaryan claims confidence is behind Manchester United's brilliant start to season

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has revealed that confidence is the reason behind Manchester United's brilliant start to the new season.

Jose Mourinho's men have won their opening two games of the Premier League season 4-0 and sit top of the table at the end of match day two.

Mkhitaryan calls on his teammates to keep up their great start to the season

Many people have different theories to why things are going well for United but the Armenian midfielder says the team must stay grounded and keep going as they are doing now.

Speaking to MUTV after the Swansea game, Mkhitaryan said that "we still have 36 games to play in the Premier League" so the main thing for now is to take it "step by step and try to win every game" from now to the end of the season and "see where we arrive" when all is said and done.

Mkhitaryan yet again assisted two goals for United against the Swans to make it four assists in two games and the midfielder said "I'm very happy that I could assist twice" as it means that he is doing what he is suppose to do but he also said that he "enjoyed more of the teamwork" from the whole team as in the end that is what matters at the end of the day.

The midfielder continued to say that "last year the atmosphere and environment in the team was amazing" but went on to say that this year "it is much better" which is making everyone trust each other on the pitch and it is producing great results.

Mkhitaryan reveals how everybody has helped the new signings settle into the squad

The arrival of Victor Lindelöf, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matić have also really helped the team to improve so far and Mkhitaryan revealed his delight about how they have fitted into the squad.

Mkhitaryan said "we are trying to support" the new players in order to help "them settle down quick" as then it will allow them to "show their best quality" which will help the team going forward and it has been shown "from the first game" with what they have contributed in the early games to date.