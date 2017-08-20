Alonso's double gives Spurs the Blues once again at Wembley

That though brings an end to today's live Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea from Wembley. I have been Brandon Sayer taking you through the game but until next time, have a good evening.

Well that is that from the first ever Premier League game at Wembley as Alonso's two goals seals a vital three points for Anotonio Conte's men. Spurs will once again think what could have been but in the end they have lost once again at Wembley.

90+4' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea.

90' - The referee has decided to add on four minutes at the end of the second half as Vincent Janssen replaced Kieran Trippier.

88' - Goal for Chelsea! Alonso puts Chelsea back in front. The goal came from a good pass from Pedro which found Alonso in the box and his first time finish went in under Lloris' body. The Frenchman will not be happy at all with that keeping. Chelsea now will try and see out the game.

87' - Alonso receives a yellow card for showing dissent towards the referee.

82' - Goal for Spurs! Batshauyi has scored in his own net. Eriksen created the goal after his cross from a free-kick was put into a good area and the Chelsea striker headed the ball into his own net. What a finish to the game we now have on our hands.

80' - Tottenham substitution: Ben Davies is replaced by Moussa Sissoko.

78' - Double Chelsea substitution: Willian and Morata are replaced by Pedro and Batshauyi.

73' - Willian hits the post! A brilliant period of possession from the visitors ends with a brilliant shot from Willian from the edge of the box but the ball clattered off the post with Lloris beaten. A massive let off for the hosts there.

68' - Tottenham substitution: Eric Dier is replaced by Son.

63' - Spurs are pushing forward with all that they have in this second half but some brilliant defending from Chelsea is preventing the hosts from getting that all important equaliser. This game is finely poised going into the last 25 minutes.

51' - Jan Vertonghen receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Victor Moses.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well the first game at Wembley for Spurs hasn't started great as a wonderful free-kick from Marcos Alonso means that the visitors lead at half-time. Spurs have come close to equalising on a number of occasions but have been stopped by the post or Courtois. It will be interesting to see what is going to happen during the second half in this mouthwatering clash. Stay tuned as we bring it to you live in a few minutes time!

45+3' - The referee blows his whistle for half-time. Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Chelsea.

45' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the first half.

42' - Kane hits the post for Spurs! A brilliant run from Alli ended with him playing the ball to Kane in the box, who did everything right with a curling shot but with Courtois beaten in nets, the ball came back off the post. So unlucky for the Spurs man there.

39' - From the free-kick which Luiz gave away, Eriksen delivered a fantastic cross into the box which only needed a touch and it would have been an equaliser for the hosts but somehow it missed everyone and went wide.

38' - Luiz is the next player to receive a yellow card for blocking the run of Eriksen into the box.

31' - Dier receives a yellow card for a late tackle on David Luiz. This game has certainly came life since the goal.

30' - Antonio Rudiger receives the first yellow card of the game for kicking the ball away after giving away a free-kick on the halfway line.

29' - Spurs almost hit back with an equaliser when a great ball from Eric Dier found Kane in the box but he saw his shot well-saved by Courtois.

24' - Goal for Chelsea! Alonso is the man who has given the visitors the lead. The goal came from a free-kick from the edge of the box after Dele Alli fouled David Luiz. Alonso stepped up to take it and curled the ball into the top corner of the net leaving Lloris with no chance in goal. What a peach of a free-kick!

19' - A brilliant run from Moussa Dembele ended with the midfielder unleashing a thunderous shot from the edge of the box which forced Courtois to touch the ball over his own crossbar.

10' - Finally the home side build up some pressure on the visitors for the first time in the game and it ended with Courtois having to make a good save from a thunderous shot from Kane from the edge of the box.

5' - What a miss from Alvaro Morata! Chelsea have started the game on the front foot and they should have took the lead when a great ball into the box from Azpilicueta found Morata unmarked in the box but somehow he put his header wide when it was easier to score. That's a massive let off for the hosts there.

1' - Referee Anthony Taylor blows his whistle to begin the game. Game on!

Chelsea substitutes: Musonda, Kenedy, Pedro, Batshuayi, Tomori, Scott, Caballero.

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Walker-Peters, Wimmer, Winks, Sissoko, Son, Janssen.

Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Christensen, Luiz, Rüdiger; Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Kanté, Alonso; Willian, Morata, Moses.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Wanyama, Dembele; Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

The team news from Wembley is in. Stay tuned as we bring it to you next!

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3pm BST but before that, stay with us as our build-up to the game continues.

Chelsea predicted XI: (3-4-2-1) Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Luiz, Alonso; Willian, Boga; Morata.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (3-4-3) Lloris, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker-Peters, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Alli, Eriksen; Kane.

Conte though has an even bigger selection headache with lots of players out of the game. Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas will miss the game due to suspensions, while wide-men Pedro and Eden Hazard aren't yet quite fit to play. Summer signing Tiemoue Bakayoko is also not ready to return to action due to injury but Victor Moses, who was suspended for last weekend's game, is likely to return to the starting eleven.

In terms of team news ahead of the game, Pochettino will be without a few players due to injury. Full-backs Danny Rose, who is recovering from a knee operation, and Kieran Trippier are both ruled out the game. Wingers Erik Lamela and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou are the other absentees, while young Kyle Walker-Peters, who got the man of the match award on his debut last week, will once again take up a place in the starting eleven.

The one thing though that will test Spurs even further than playing the defending champions is the fact that their home games are now being played at Wembley, where they don't have a typically good record. To gain confidence, a win today would help them immensely.

The two fixtures between these sides in the league last season saw both sides win one game each. Chelsea won the game at Stamford Bridge 2-1, while Spurs won 2-0 at White Hart Lane with Alli scoring both of the goals.

The one positive to come out of the game last weekend was the fact that new £70 million singing Álvaro Morata netted on his Premier League debut to give Blues hope that the Spaniard can replace Diego Costa.

On the other hand, the start of the season couldn't have been any worse for Antonio Conte as he saw his side go down 3-2 at home to Burnley last weekend. It's not just the loss that will hurt but the fact that they lost two key players for this key game due to red cards.

Spurs will also be be boosted with the fact that on Friday the club confirmed the singing of young defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax subject to a medical and obtaining a work permit. It means that finally Spurs have done some business this summer, with more expected before the end of the transfer window as they look to build on their nearly-but-not-quite campaigns of recent years.

Mauricio Pochettino's men got their league campaign off to a perfect start last weekend when they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at St James' Park. The goals on the day were scored by Dele Alli and Ben Davies.

Well for Spurs this is the ultimate test in their first home game at Wembley as they face the only side who finished above them last season in the league. Spurs had a great season last year when they finished second but that was bettered by Chelsea, who will be looking to get their title defence up and running in the right way after a disappointing defeat at home to Burnley last weekend.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of this Premier League match held at Wembley Stadium between Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea live score. Kick-off at Wembley is set for 4pm BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.