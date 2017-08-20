Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea: Alonso brace ensures Spurs' Wembley blues go on

Tottenham Hotspur's season at Wembley got off to a disappointing start on Sunday, as London rivals Chelsea beat them 2-1 at the National Stadium.

Using England's ground whilst their new one is built, Spurs were hoping to shake off the demons that saw them win just one of three Champions League games at the ground last season.

However, a brace from Marcos Alonso ensured that it would be the Blues that claimed all three points, their first win of the new season after a surprise defeat at home to Burnley last weekend.

The warning signs were there for Spurs early on as Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, making his first competitive start, somehow missed the target with a header.

Spurs did fight back with Harry Kane, seeking to prove the doubters over his August form wrong, forcing Thibaut Courtouis into his first save of the afternoon.

Alonso free-kick breaks deadlock

That came before the Chelsea opener though, with Alonso finding the net just short of the 25 minute mark.

Dele Alli's foul on David Luiz proved costly, with Alonso bending in a beautiful free-kick from an inviting position, curling into the Hugo Lloris' top right hand corner.

A flurry of yellow cards followed, for both sides, with the game livening up a little as a result of the opening goal.

Woodwork takes a beating

Harry Kane was involved once more, coming closest to finding the equaliser before half-time as his curling shot rebounded off the post.

It was Chelsea's turn to hit the post after a fairly life-less start to the second 45, with Willian going close to making it two, his powerful strike from the edge of the box coming back off the woodwork.

It looked like that miss could come back to bite the Blues, as Tottenham finally got the equaliser they craved with eight minutes left.

Batshuayi left feeling blue before Alonso's late winner

Michy Batshauyi had been introduced by Antonio Conte in an attempt to aid the visitors' bid for a second, but he found the wrong net to level up proceedings thanks to an own goal.

Looking to do his defensive duties from a Christian Eriksen free-kick, the Belgian accidentally nodded straight past his own 'keeper after getting to a delivery first.

That mattered little in the end though, with Hugo Lloris at fault as Spurs threw away their point in the dying minutes.

It was Alonso who won it for Chelsea, Pedro finding his fellow Spaniard in the box with a good ball, Alonso's driven effort squeezing into Lloris' body and into the net.

That proved to be the final significant act of the game, Chelsea holding on in stoppage time to take a potentially crucial - and possibly undeserved - three points.