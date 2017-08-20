Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Chelsea: Alonso brace ensures Spurs' Wembley blues go on

Tottenham Hotspur's season at Wembley got off to a disappointing start on Sunday, as London rivals Chelsea beat them 2-1 at the National Stadium.

Using England's ground whilst their new one is built, Spurs were hoping to shake off the demons that saw them win just one of three Champions League games at the ground last season.

However, a brace from Marcos Alonso ensured that it would be the Blues that claimed all three points, their first win of the new season after a surprise defeat at home to Burnley last weekend. 

The warning signs were there for Spurs early on as Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, making his first competitive start, somehow missed the target with a header. 

Spurs did fight back with Harry Kane, seeking to prove the doubters over his August form wrong, forcing Thibaut Courtouis into his first save of the afternoon.

Alonso free-kick breaks deadlock

That came before the Chelsea opener though, with Alonso finding the net just short of the 25 minute mark.

Dele Alli's foul on David Luiz proved costly, with Alonso bending in a beautiful free-kick from an inviting position, curling into the Hugo Lloris' top right hand corner. 

A flurry of yellow cards followed, for both sides, with the game livening up a little as a result of the opening goal.

 