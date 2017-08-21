José Mourinho states Marcus Rashford needs to "learn" to embrace the hostile reception from fans

Manchester united manager José Mourinho has stated that young striker Marcus Rashford needs to learn to "enjoy" the boos from the opposing fans, as the striker received a hostile reception during Saturday's 4-0 win over Swansea City.

Rashford's star has only been on the rise since been handed his debut back in the 2015/16 season by former manager Louis van Gaal, with the 19-year-old impressing many during his debut full season last year despite scoring that many goals.

The England international has already looked devastating at the beginning of the new campaign as The Red Devils headed to South Wales, Rashford was crucial as goals from Eric Bailly, Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial seeing them cruise past Paul Clement's men.

Rashford received some flack at the weekend due to the way the youngster won a penalty in the 1-1 draw between the two sides in April, but post-match Mourinho stated that he needs to learn to "enjoy" receiving such criticism from grounds around the country.

“I think he has to learn how to enjoy it,” Mourinho told his post-match press conference. “If he was a bad player, nobody would try to provoke him."

"They see the speed, they see the danger," the boss stated on Rashford's talents. "Probably they think they can affect him."

“Honestly, I think if he was on the bench and if he comes [on] for the last 15 or 20 minutes when the space is there," Mourinho added. "I think he would do the same as the other guys did. So, I think he just has to adapt to it.”

Many wouldn't have expected the start that The Red Devils have had to the season, the likes of Pogba and Lukaku have certainly hit the ground running along with Martial who despite having a lack of game time he is already looking a cut above his form from last season.

The 21-year-old had a disappointing campaign last year after a great debut in 2015/16 as the Frenchman was constantly undermined and dropped by Mourinho, the coach's treatment of the forward did lead to rumours of a possible exit from Old Trafford this summer with Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur rumoured destinations.

Martial has been benched for the opening two league matches playing just 25 minutes of football thus far, but despite that he has managed two goals and Mourinho stated that his "confidence is growing" by the game.

"We had a conversation about his future here,” he confirmed. “All positive."

"We’re using him well and he has the right attitude," the 54-year-old stated on the progress of the Frenchman. "His confidence is growing."

"Two periods, scoring two goals," Mourinho concluded. "It’s good for his confidence.”