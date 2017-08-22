Jürgen Klopp hoping to see Liverpool take "the next step" by securing Champions League group stage berth

Jürgen Klopp believes qualifying for the Champions League is the next step in both his Liverpool team's progression and their season ahead of their final qualifying round second-leg against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

The Reds lead 2-1 from the first-leg in Germany last week thanks to Trent Alexander-Arnold's stunning free-kick - his first goal for the club - and James Milner's deflected effort.

But the clash is far from over ahead of the return tie at Anfield, as Klopp is aware, laying down the gauntlet for his side to take "the next step" by booking a berth in the competition's group stages.

Having not reached the Champions League knockout rounds since 2009, and having only participated in the groups twice in the last eight years, Klopp sees re-establishing Liverpool as an elite European outfit as a key target under his stewardship. 

Liverpool have won two of their first three games of the season - drawing the other - in a positive start to the campaign, but Klopp believes his side have to ensure their progress in Europe to back it up.

Speaking about the opportunity to reach the groups, the German manager insisted that it does not make "a lot of sense" to "think about the consequences" of squandering the chance to do so.

"It is not about what can happen, it is about what we can influence," Klopp continued. "We have to make the next step. The big difference between the game last week and now is that everybody knows how strong the opponent is."

He added that Liverpool "have a good result" to take into their second clash with the Bundesliga outfit, insisting that while it is "not a perfect one" it is "a good one" and they must ensure helps them "put it to bed" using "the power of Anfield."

Klopp said that Liverpool took "the whole of last season" to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League, adding: "If you like, this is part of last season and we want to close this case in the most positive way. We are all excited about the possibility. We have to deliver."

 