Anthony Martial backs team-mate Paul Pogba to win the Ballon d’Or within the next five years

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has heaped a lot of praise on team-mate and compatriot Paul Pogba, stating that he is the "best midfielder in the world" and claimed that he will win the Ballon d’Or within the "next five years".

Can get even better

Pogba returned to United last summer for then a world-record fee as one of the hottest young talents in the world, with the 23-year-old really making a name for himself during his time with Italian giants Juventus.

The 23-year-old impressed during his first season back at Old Trafford winning three trophies, and has looks to have upped a level in the new season having been given freedom by the arrival of holding midfielder Nemanja Matić.

The Frenchman has had an excellent start to the season with two goals in two matches with the latest in Saturday's 4-0 win over Swansea, Martial has also impressed and he stated that he believes that his compatriot could become the world's best in the next half a decade.

“I would say he is probably the best midfield player in the world," Martial proclaimed to manutd.com. "He is still young, too, so he has a lot to work on and he can get even better."

"s a person you can see he is always the same,” the Frenchman stated. “We want to win a lot of trophies together at United, and we also want to win the World Cup with France."

"If he continues to play and improve like he is doing," Martial added. "Then I think he is also going to win the Ballon d’Or award in the next five years.”

Fit and raring to get back into the team

It has been a very good start to the campaign for The Red Devils and it is set to get better with the return of some familiar faces, with both Luke Shaw and Ashley Young getting some game time for the Under-23's.

Both played a little under an hour in the 1-1 draw with Swansea City, Shaw hasn't played since the end of April after damaging his ligaments against The Swans but the full-back has stated that he is feeling "really good" and looking to get back into José Mourinho starting XI.

“I’m feeling really good," Shaw stated to the club's TV channel. "And I only push on from here.”

“I’m looking for the first-team spot now, I’m going to keep pushing," he concluded. "And when the manager needs me I’m going to be ready."