Manchester United will be "very difficult to stop", says Ryan Giggs
Mourinho is in his second season with United (Photo: Catherine Ivill/ AMA)

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes his former side will take some stopping this season under José Mourinho.

The Reds have started the new season well, with back-to-back 4-0 wins against West Ham United and Swansea City under their belts.

Giggs believes that United will be “very difficult to stop” this season, as they look to build on from their Europa League and EFL Cup success last term.