Paul Clement confirms Sam Clucas has passed his Swansea City medical

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has confirmed that Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas has passed a medical at the Welsh side as a move could be completed on Wednesday.

Clucas looks set to join Swansea for a fee that could rise to be a club-record fee, surpassing the £15.5 million spent on Borja Baston last summer.

Clement was speaking after his side’s 4-1 win over MK Dons in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

What did Clement say?

"He has had a medical today.” Clement revealed when asked about the Clucas deal.

"I don't believe that the paperwork has been signed yet but I believe that is very close to being done. Assuming that happens tomorrow (Wednesday) then he should be a Swansea City player."

Clement also confirmed that young left-back Stephen Kingsley is set to go in the opposite direction.

"Stephen is close to being done too. He is a good player and he has been a good player for this club but I think it is probably the right decision that he goes and gets regular football." added Clement.

Clucas set to join Swansea

This is Swansea’s first foray into the transfer market since the departure of Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton.

Swansea have notably been after a midfielder, there have been links to Stoke City’s Joe Allen and the Chief Executive at Stoke confirmed an inquiry had been made, but it was rejected which probably led to Swansea’s pursuit of Clucas.

This will not be the last dip into the Sigurdsson money either, as Clement has claimed before that he expects another “two or three players” to come into the squad before the deadline.

Wilfried Bony is expected to return to the club, according to Sky Sports and ESPN, in order to bolster their attacking options.

Santiago Arias, a right-back from PSV Eindhoven has also been linked with a move to Swansea. Another full-back does seem necessary with Kingsley about to leave for Hull.

While West Brom’s Nacer Chadli looks to be the main contender to directly replace Sigurdsson in that attacking midfield role for Swansea.

West Brom manager Tony Pulis has previously said that they will “deal with them” in regards to a Swansea move for Chadli, but he does appear to have a £25 million pricetag.