Bristol City match is important for Watford, says Nathaniel Chalobah

Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah believes the Carabao Cup match with Bristol City provides the team the perfect opportunity to continue their form.

The Hornets have started the new season well, after following up their 3-3 draw with Liverpool on the opening day of the season with a 2-0 win away to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Marco Silva’s men are set to welcome the Championship side to Vicarage Road on Tuesday night, and they are looking to get another victory under their belts.

 