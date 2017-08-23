Wayne Rooney announces retirement from International Football

Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international football, as the England captain calls time on his career for the Three Lions after 14 years.

Following his return to Everton this summer, the 31-year old has enjoyed a resurgence of form with his boyhood club, with some suggesting he could make a return to the England set-up ahead of qualifiers with Malta and Slovakia next month.

Following talks with England boss Gareth Southgate however, Rooney has elected to bring the curtain down on his time for his country, leaving as the Three Lions all-time leading goalscorer.

Rooney breakthrough

In a career that began in 2003, Rooney made his debut at Upton Park on 12 February of that year. At 17 years and 111 days old, the forward came on at half time in a friendly versus Australia, to become England's youngest player to be capped.

Just seven months later, he became the youngest ever to score for his national side in a Euro 2004 qualifier versus Macedonia in Skopje. 

At the European Championships the following summer, Rooney was named in the team of the tournament, netting four times before suffering injury in the quarter-finals with Portugal, as England went out on penalties.