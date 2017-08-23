Jürgen Klopp: Champions League football can have "big influence" on Liverpool's transfer business

Qualifying for the Champions League group stages will be "a big influence" for Liverpool in the transfer market according to Jürgen Klopp - particularly if they can achieve the feat consistently.

The Reds' thrilling second-leg with German outfit TSG 1899 Hoffenheim saw them claim a convincing 4-2 win, having been 3-0 up inside just 21 minutes at Anfield, to ensure a 6-3 aggregate victory. 

That booked their return to the competition proper for the first time in three seasons and for just the third year inside the last nine, Liverpool's European pedigree having fallen by the wayside since the previous decade. 

Since the years that Liverpool were not just consistent qualifiers, but also challengers, for the Champions League - their rivals' annual qualification has seen them make more forward steps in their progression, helping to lure high-profile players at the detriment of Liverpool themselves.

Klopp acknowledged the influence that dining at Europe's top table among the continent's elite teams can have in helping to persuade players to join - or stay at - the club and hopes all the hard work gone into booking their group stage berth can pay off.