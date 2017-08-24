Bristol City vs Aston Villa Preview: Can Steve Bruce's men make it three wins on the bounce?
Bristol City v Aston Villa Preview: Can Steve Bruce's men make it three wins on the bounce?

Aston Villa make the short journey south to Bristol City on Friday night to face Lee Johnson's Robins in the Championship

Both teams enjoyed success in their mid-week Carabao Cup outings. Steve Bruce's Villa welcomed League One side Wigan Athletic to Villa Park and came out 4-1 winners, progressing to the third round where they will face Middlesbrough

Whereas Bristol City travelled to the capital in their encounter with top-flight outfit Watford, causing a shock as they triumphed 3-2. They will now host Premier League opposition in the shape of Stoke City

In terms of league form, Friday's hosts have stuttered in recent weeks with two successive draws - stalemates at Brentford and at home to to Millwall meaning Johnson will be eager to regain that winning mentality. 

As for Villa, a dismal opening few weeks of the season have been forgotten about after an impressive and convincing victory at home to fellow promotion contenders Norwich City. Prior to that the Villains had suffered back-to-back defeats, though they can now record a third successive win in a week.

Minor injury concerns ahead

Bristol City boss Johnson has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that the squad will be missing just one player for the visit of Villa, but has refused to name the individual but insists they're being monitored closely. 

Meanwhile, Bruce has a few notable players in contention for the journey to Ashton Gate

Loanee Josh Onomah was substituted during last weekend's match-up with Norwich after sustaining a head injury, but is thought to be heavily likely to feature in Friday's outing. 

Teenager Keinan Davis put in an awe-inspiring performance, in his first start for the first-team against the Canaries.

The young attacker was suffering from a hamstring problem despite his display, but his manager Bruce has established his injury is nothing too serious. 

 