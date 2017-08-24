Dyche and Brady happy following impressive derby victory

Burnley made two wins out of three this season with a dominating 0-2 victory against Blackburn Rovers in the East Lancashire Derby.

First half goals from Jack Cork and Robbie Brady meant that the Clarets marched past their rivals into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Sean Dyche made eight changes to the team who lost to West Brom at the weekend, but he insists he isn’t doing it for rest, claiming his players “don’t need a rest now” as the season has only just begun.

The Clarets showed professionalism after a couple of fans made their way onto the pitch whilst the team were celebrating the opening goal and targeted James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood. The men were arrested but Dyche claims the incident made it “an awkward game.”

He was very impressed with his teams performance, saying “we began to play and there was some really good stuff.”

Burnley set up to do a job, says Brady.

Brady recognised the potential banana skin that was a typically feisty derby game, and thinks that him and his team mates “set up to do a job and I think we did that.”

Burnley had the lead at half time, so many would have expected Blackburn to kill the game off. But it was not to be for Rovers who were contained during the second half. Goalscorer Brady said “the lads were very good and we’re glad to be through to the next round.”

5,000 Burnley fans made their way to Ewood park and enjoyed a good win accompanied by some good football as well, and Brady knew what the game meant to the fans saying: “We know how much it means to the fans and I’m sure they enjoyed it."

On a personal note Brady added that he was “glad to get off the mark for the season” and hopes he can “add a few more in the upcoming weeks” and hopes to “play in another great season."

Embed from Getty Images

Walters suffers ankle injury.

One downside to the night was that Jon Walters had to be replaced before half time after suffering an ankle injury, for which he required lengthy treatment. Dyche doesn’t “think it is anything too serious” after playing nearly an entire half before being replaced by debutant Chris Wood.

Burnley will play host to Leeds United in the third round, a matchup that could see Wood line up against his former side, with ties to be played during the week commencing September 18. But before then the Clarets visit Wembley Stadium to play Tottenham in the Premier League this weekend in the final game before the International break.