Huddersfield Town draw Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup

Huddersfield Town have drawn Crystal Palace in the third round of the Carabao Cup, the tie will take place at Selhurst Park on the week commencing the 18th of September.

The draw itself was very controversial due to being held in Beijing, China, resulting in an 04:15 BST start time, however has handed the Terriers an all Premier League tie and a trip back to London.

Repeat of the Premier League opening day

David Wagner's men will travel to Selhurst Park full of confidence after their 3-0 victory over the Eagles in their first ever game in the Premier League earlier this month.

Despite this, it is likely to be a very different game to the one previously played out at Selhurst Park, both sides could opt to make a lot of changes to the starting 11 they originally fielded, in order to rest first team players for the league, as well as to give other players minutes to prove themselves and push for a place in David Wagner's Premier League side.

A competition to take seriously

The newly named Carabao Cup is a competition that often isn't taking seriously by many of the big names, often giving many clubs with lesser quality their best chance of winning a major trophy, and is one that David Wagner's men should possibly look to get their hands on.

A success in this competition would bring the Terriers yet another trip to Wembley as well as a spot in next seasons Europa League competition, if they were able to go all the way, which would undoubtedly be the biggest success in the clubs history.

Despite resting a few of their big names in the second round tie vs Rotherham United, the Terriers should look to take the tie at Selhurst Park more seriously by fielding a stronger squad, as a victory would put them back in the pot for the business end of the competition.