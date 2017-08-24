Manchester United vs Leicester City Preview: Can the Foxes put a halt to United's impressive start?

With the Premier League season well underway, Leicester City claimed their first victory of the new campaign with a 2-0 win over Brighton at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes earned a comfortable victory against the Seagulls, having taken the lead after just 52 seconds through Shinji Okazaki.

For Saturday's hosts, it's been a sublime start to the new campaign after a second consecutive 4-0 victory came away to Swansea City maintained the Red Devils' 100 per cent start to the 2017/18 season.

With the two sides meeting in Saturday's late kick off at Old Trafford, can Craig Shakepeare's side build on victory last weekend and put a stop to United's emphatic start?

Key players making good impression

With the opening two games of the new campaigns out of the way, both sets of supporters should be encouraged by the performances of key players within the squad.

To the delight of the Foxes faithful, summer signing Harry Maguire has made a big impression since joining the club from a Hull City. Whilst looking like an accomplished centre back in a defence that earned their first clean sheet against Brighton, Maguire has also provided evidence of his aerial threat from set pieces. Maguire rose highest from a Riyad Mahrez corner to double the Foxes lead, having provided an assist on the opening day against Arsenal.