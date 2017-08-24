Manchester City face tricky draw in the group stages of the Champions League

Pep Guardiola will face a tough test in helping Manchester City to their first ever Champions League title, as The Citizens were drawn in Group F alongside; Shakhtar Dontesk, Napoli and Feyenoord.

Some tough tests ahead

The 2017-18 Champions League group stages will be City's seventh consecutive season in Europe's elite competition, with their best result coming in the 2015/16 season as they were defeated in the semi-finals by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Guardiola's first season at the Etihad Stadium was generally disappointing all around and so was their European performance, as they were knocked out in the last-16 stage by eventual semi-finalists AS Monaco.

All the stars were gathered for the revealing of this season's group stages and it can be argued that City won't have an easy ride to make it to the last-16 once again, but City's Director of Football Txiki Begiristain stated that they are looking to reach the latter stages of the competition on a regular basis.

"We want to be a football Club where we are always there in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and getting to finals," Bergiristain told mancity.com. "We want to be there every year."

"We want to be consistent in our performance and for that I think we are ready to do it," he added. "We have refreshed the team and we are hoping that we can remember what we did two years ago when we got to the semi-finals and why not even more?"

Proving tough on home soil

The Champions League draw wasn't the only draw on Thursday as City also learned their fate for the third round of the Carabao Cup, with The Citizens facing a trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion.

Their adventures in the then EFL Cup was another disappointment for Guardiola's men as they were knocked out in the fourth round by bitter rivals Manchester United, but Pep will look to go for his first piece of silverware at City which will start with a journey to the Midlands.