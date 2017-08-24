Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah called up for England's World Cup qualifiers

England manager Gareth Southgate has included Harry Maguire and Nathaniel Chalobah to his England squad for the first time ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovenia.

Duo to link up with the senior squad for the first time

The Three Lions travel to Malta on September 1 before returning to England to take on Slovakia at Wembley on September 4. Centre-back Maguire hasn't trained for Leicester City since their Carabao Cup win over his former club Sheffield United due to a knee injury.

Maguire's career started at Bramall Lane before a £2 million move to Hull City, for whom the stocky defender played 75 times for. The 24-year-old has been called up after just three appearances for new club Leicester following a £17 million move in the summer.

Chalobah, on the other hand, receives his first call up just a month after leaving Stamford Bridge for good to join Watford. The 22-year-old midfielder's call up comes after a huge 40 England U21 caps, the second most of all time.

The Sierra Lione-born midfielder was part of the squad that won the U21 European Championship this summer. He made just 15 appearances for Chelsea and was sent out on loan to various clubs including Watford, Middlesbrough, Burnley and Napoli.

Embed from Getty Images

Familiar faces make up the remainder of the squad

After the retirement of Wayne Rooney was announced on Wednesday, Southgate has opted for Jermain Defoe, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Daniel Sturridge, Jamie Vardy and Danny Welbeck up front.

Dele Alli headlines a midfield that includes Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Jake Livermore, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Raheem Sterling alongside Chalobah.

Despite picking up a Premier League ban against Everton, Kyle Walker is reunited with former team mate Kieran Tripper in a battle for the right-back birth, whilst Aaron Cresswell and Ryan Bertrand will fight it out to start at left-back.

Southgate has gone with six options in the centre of defence to compete with Maguire in the form of Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Michael Keane, Chris Smalling and John Stones.

Joe Hart looks set to retain his place in goal, but Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford and Jack Butland will all try to dislodge the England number one.