Huddersfield Town reportedly interested in Rob Green

Huddersfield Town are reportedly looking at Leeds United back up goal keeper Robert Green. With the return of Danny Ward to Liverpool at the end of the very successful loan spell with the terriers, head coach David Wagner has been looking at his options. The Premier League team may make a move for the ex England keeper as competion for Jonas Lossl.

The German likes to have at least two players for every position and the Terriers have Joel Coleman as well as Lossl. However, one thing that Green can bring that neither of the others can is Premier League experience. It could be argued that Lossl has the experience having played the first two games of Towns season in the top flight, but Green already has vast experience playing in the top-flight.

The 37 year old would bring a decade of Premier League football with him to the new top flight team, and although Wagner has previously stated that he has concluded his spending this transfer window the terriers could make this another signing before the end of the month when the window closes. Green played all 46 Championship matches for the Whites last season, but as Leeds have bought a new keeper, the experienced player finds himself down as number two.

Embed from Getty Images

Premier League Experience

A move across to Huddersfield would provide the opportunity for Green to play more matches in the top flight, and provide Wagner with some vital Premier League know how, currently lacking in the terriers team. Huddersfield have very little top flight experience in their current ranks with only Dean Whitehead and Tom Ince the players with any top level matches before this season.

Green played for West Ham United during a spell in which they were in the top flight, were relegated and then promoted back up again, all with Green being there for all but four of the matches in that season. In June 2012 when he and the club failed to agree terms on a new deal he moved to Queens Park Rangers. ​The 'keeper stayed with QPR until the start of the 2016 transfer window, so has valuable experience in the top flight.

With the prospect of a return the the Premier League with the Terriers, it would be a move that Green would relish as well as being a guide for Wagner and the team because of prior service in the top flight of English Football. Green has also previously played at national level having been named and played in the England squads several times in his career to date.