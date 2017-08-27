Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Burnley: Wood's late equaliser denies Spurs at Wembley again

Chris Wood's stoppage time equaliser earned Burnley a crucial point at Wembley against Tottenham Hotspur, who must be feeling that the curse of Wembley will never end.

In a game that saw very few chances in the 45, Dele Alli stepped up to open the scoring four minutes into the second-half to give the hosts' the crucial breakthrough.

Spurs missed plenty of chances to add to their lead and they were punished in the second minute of injury time when Wood scored on his Premier League debut to earn a point for Sean Dyche's hardworking side.

Once again though Mauricio Pochettino will be left thinking what do his side have to do in order to win at the National Stadium, where they always seem to struggle playing.