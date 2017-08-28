Pep Guardiola states that winning in the last minute is "always special" after Bournemouth win

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated getting a last minute victory is "always special", as The Citizens left it until the seventh minute of extra-time to get their 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

We are there

Having drawn last Monday with Everton City were in desperate need of three points to maintain a good start to their early title challenge, but found themselves behind early on to Charlie Daniels' excellent 12th-minute effort.

Gabriel Jesus managed to get one back for the visitors but as the game went on it looked like they would have to settle for another point, however Raheem Sterling proved to be the hero once again as he secured the win very late on.

That win put The Citizens on top of the pile until Manchester United's win later that day, but Gurdiola stated that they were made to work hard for their win.

"Winning in the last minute is always special,” Guardiola told mancity.com. “It was a tough game, it is always complicated against Bournemouth."

"They play long balls" the coach stated in reference to The Cherries' playing style. "Balls into the channels and play set-pieces but we got into the game."

“We tried," Guardiola added. "Our finishing was not good but we are there."

Embed from Getty Images

Like to see someone comment on the situation

The victory at the Vitality Stadium didn't come without its controversy however, as Sterling was dismissed straight after his winner for his celebrations.

The English forward was seemingly caught in the moment of ecstasy as he celebrated with the traveling City contingent which referee Mike Dean decided to give him his marching orders for, and Guardiola questioned the reasoning behind his winger's departure.

“If you cannot celebrate with the fans the best solution is not to invite the fans,” he said about Sterling's dismissal. “I would like someone to comment, to see what happened."

"After scoring the goal you can imagine how happy he is," the Catalan proclaimed. "How happy the fans are."

“I am telling you that because we won, believe me if we had not won, or lost," the 46-year-old commented. "I would not have made the argument but I would like someone to explain to me that."

"Kyle Walker is not here today and now Raheem Sterling cannot play against his old team," Guardiola concluded. "Liverpool [on 9 September].”