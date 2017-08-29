Chelsea complete the signing of Kylian Hazard

Chelsea has officially confirmed the signing of Kylian Hazard from Hungarian side Ujpest, making him the third family member to have joined the Blues.

The 22-year-old will team up with the developmental squad and hope he can follow in the footsteps of Eden Hazard and make it into the first-team, although that would appear to be somewhat in the future.

Kylian could be set for his debut with the Under-23 side on 9 September, when they host Sunderland at their Cobham training ground complex.

Thorgan Hazard, the middle sibling of the trio – although there is a fourth (Ethan Hazard) – was also once of Chelsea, however, he spent time on loan at Borussia Mönchengladbach, where he ended up on a permanent basis having impressed there.

The route Kylian has taken within his football career has been different, compared to his brothers, with it seemingly more down-to-earth than the others.