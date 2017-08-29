Liverpool reject Crystal Palace's £25 million bid for exiled defender Mamadou Sakho

Liverpool have rejected a third bid from Crystal Palace for outcast centre-back Mamadou Sakho as they hold out for their £30 million valuation.

The Eagles' latest offer was of £25 million - with £3 million of that fee consisting of add-ons - but the Reds remain intent on pulling in £30 million for the France international.

Liverpool have held out for that price all summer, amidst interest from more Premier League clubs, namely Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion, and remain confident of selling the defender before the transfer window shuts on Thursday night.

It is thought that Liverpool would accept a deal for the ex-Paris Saint-Germain captain that sees structured payments and additional instalments eventually add up to £30 million.

Sakho - who enjoyed a successful loan spell with for the second-half of last season - is keen on a return to Selhurst Park, where he quickly became a fans' favourite for his contributions, helping to Palace to avoid relegation and remain in the top-flight.

Palace remain without a point under new manager Frank de Boer having endured a below-par start - which included a 1-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield earlier this month.

De Boer - recently asked about whether he might look to wrap up a deal for Sakho - said: "I don't know. We know what kind of impact he had last season. But, for now, I can't say about it."