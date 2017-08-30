Liverpool still hopeful of reaching deal for Monaco's Thomas Lemar despite Oxlade-Chamberlain move

Liverpool have not yet given up hope of signing Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco before the transfer window shuts on Thursday night.

The Reds are close to confirming a £35 million deal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal, the England international conducting his medical at the Three Lions' training Burton-on-Trent base on Wednesday night.

But the addition of Oxlade-Chamberlain has no impact on Liverpool's club-record pursuit of attacking midfielder Lemar, who has been the subject of several bids in recent days.

Jürgen Klopp recently sanctioned a £75 million club-record offer for the France international and Liverpool's medical staff are reportedly standing by to travel to Lemar, who is currently in Clairefontaine with the France squad ahead of a World Cup qualifying clash with Holland.

But Monaco and Liverpool have yet to agree a deal and one would need to be quickly thrashed out with Lemar expected to feature for his country in Paris tomorrow night.

The 21-year-old attacker is thought to be receptive to an Anfield switch having been touted as an Arsenal target for much of the summer, though Gunners boss Arsène Wenger conceded defeat earlier this month - saying: "It's dead because Monaco has closed the door."

Lemar scored 14 goals and laid on 17 assists in 55 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions, who also reached the Champions League semi-finals, last term.

 