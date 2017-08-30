West Brom set to swoop for PSG midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak

With less than 48 hours until the summer transfer window closes, West Bromwich Albion show no sign of easing up in their market activities.

Sky Sports are reporting the Baggies are close to completing what would be a coup loan deal in bringing in Paris Saint-Germain defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak.

The 27-year old Polish international is in advanced talks regarding a year-long move to The Hawthorns and is set to fly to England to undergo a medical on Wednesday.

If the deal is concluded, it will be the Tony Pulis' sixth signing of the summer window.

Baggies strengthened midfield

Having lost Steven Fletcher in the heart of the West Brom engine room, fears were the Baggies midfield would lose its bite for the upcoming season.

After sealing a year-long deal for Everton's Gareth Barry however, the West Midlanders are now close to adding Krychowiak to their ranks, providing competition for Claudio Yacob and Jake Livermore.

It follows the earlier additions of forwards Jay Rodriguez from Southampton and Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig, with centre-back Ahmed Hegazi arriving on loan from Al Ahly, with Arsenal full-back Kieran GIbbs set to also complete a switch to the club.

Polish enforcer surplus to requirements

In a summer that has seen PSG smash the transfer record for Neymar, their midfield has also undergone transformation, with Blaise Matuidi moving to Juventus.

After Krychowiak returned to France last season from Sevilla, the Pole has struggled to hold down a place in Unai Emery's starting XI, competing with the likes of Adrian Rabiot, Marco Verratti and Thiago Motta, playing just 11 times.

Primarily a central defensive midfielder, Krychowiak has 45 caps for the Polish national team and is renowned for his threat at set pieces, with a superior aerial prowess, a facet Pulis will be keen to harness to his side's advantage.