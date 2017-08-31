Luke Shaw to be handed Manchester United lifeline with a one-year contract extension

Injury-prone full-back Luke Shaw is set to be handed a lifeline to save his Manchester United career, as it is reported that The Red Devils are preparing to offer him a new one-year extension. 

Giving him another chance 

Everything was looking up for Shaw after his £30 million arrival from Southampton back in 2014, but it has been hit by a run of bad form and injuries which started with his serious leg break back in 2015-16. 

The 22-year-old has since recovered from that horrific injury but has found fitness and opportunities under José Mourinho hard to come by, and with the club being linked with a move for Danny Rose in recent weeks it did seem that his time at Theatre of Dreams could be nearing its end. 

Shaw has entered the final year of his contract at The Red Devils. He recently made his long-awaited return for the clubs Under-23's and it has been reported by the Express that it expected that United will exercise a one-year extension in the Englishman's contract to be given more time to see if Shaw is the long-term left-back option. 

 