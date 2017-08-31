Watford complete triple deadline day signings of Wague, Zeegalaar and Karnezis

Watford took advantage of their final roll of the dice on transfer deadline day, as they completed the trio signing of Molla Wagué and Orestis Karnezis on loan deals and Marvin Zeegelaar on a permanent transfer.

Adding to the ranks before the window shut

It had already been quite the transition at Vicarage Road after the arrival of Marco Silva as their new permanent manager, with the former Hull City man already making ten signings before the final day of the window.

Silva's used the dying embers of the summer window well as he used the clubs relationship with Udinese to bring in the loan signings Wagué and Karnezis, who will join up with The Hornets after the international break.

Zeegelaar committed his long-term future to Vicarage Road having signed a four-year deal from Sporting Lisbon, the Dutch left-back made 37 appearances for the capital club in the 2016-17 season which included five appearances in the Champions League and will wear the number 22.

Got to be brave with youngsters

One distinction in how Silva has splashed the cash this summer has been his investment in young English talent, bringing in both Will Hughes from Derby County and Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea.

Chalobah was part of the prestigious Chelsea youth set-up which has some of the best talent in world football but is consistently criticised for not allowing youngsters regular chances in the first-team XI, Chalobah was one of those players having been on loan at six different clubs before making ten appearances last season.

The young Englishman decided to return to The Hornets on a permanent basis having been on loan back in the 2012-13 season, the 22-year-old has since shown he was worth taking a chance on as he has earned a call up for Gareth Southgate's senior England squad and he stated that clubs need to be "brave" and play the youngsters.

"Everyone knows Chelsea is very difficult," Chalobah told his England press conference. "Chelsea is a world-class club with world-class players, it was difficult for me to get in the team."

"Now I've moved to Watford I've got the opportunity to try to showcase myself," the midfielder stated. "I think there's a lot of good young English players."

"It is very difficult being young, there's a lot of pressure," Chalobah added. "Clubs have to be brave to play young players. It's the only way to gain experience."