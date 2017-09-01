Opinion: A successful summer for Burnley as they bid to become Premier League regulars

The ins and outs of the summer Transfer Window will be discussed up and down the country in the coming days, so why not get a head start with an in depth analysis of Burnley FC’s relatively successful summer.

Wide range of players coming in will boost Clarets depth.

Chris Wood, £15million (club record fee), Leeds United.

Leeds United were keen to hold on to their New Zealand International, but £15million was too much for the Whites to reject. Wood is already making an impact on his new team, scoring the crucial equaliser on his debut for the club away at Tottenham just last week.

Scoring 44 goals for Leeds since his move to the club in 2015, Wood will be looking the kind of form he did in the Championship and have a better time in the Premier League than he did last time with Leicester.