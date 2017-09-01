David Wagner nominated for Premier League Manager of the Month award

Huddersfield Town have certainly raised a few eyebrows in their first month in the Premier League, picking up two wins out of a possible three, and still being unbeaten going into the international break, the Terriers are currently sat third in the league.

A lot of credit for Huddersfield's phenomenal start to the Premier League has to go to the man on the touchline, David Wagner, and his work has been rewarded with being named as a candidate for Premier League Manager of the Month award.

The candidates for the first managerial award of the season

The Terriers boss has been named as one of five managers who could potentially win the award, along with Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp, José Mourinho and Tony Pulis.

José Mourinho is the only manager with a 100% start to the Premier League campaign, whereas Tony Pulis has also had a surprisingly good start with West Bromwich Albion which sees the Baggies sat behind Wagner's men on goal difference.

Last season Chelsea boss Antonio Conte won this award 3 times in a row on the way to Chelsea being crowned champions, a similar record for David Wagner would undoubtedly ensure of a very happy crowd at the John Smith's Stadium.

A good start could be crucial for Wagner's men

Before the start of the season, many had pipped Town for relegation, however, a strong start to the season has now seen them rise 7 points clear of the danger zone, which could prove crucial if they are to be dragged into a relegation dogfight towards the end of the season.

Could this start to the season for Wagner's men also result in the possibility of a very different season to what many originally expected? As it stands the Terriers will, without doubt, be overflowing with confidence, making them a very difficult side to play against, which could result in even more shock results on the way.

The fixtures will get harder for Town in the next month, with trips to the London Stadium and Turf Moor, as well as facing Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur at home, but with another few shock results, who knows, David Wagner could be a Manager of the Month contender yet again.