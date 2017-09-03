Lukaku is the "perfect player" for this Man Utd side, asserts club legend Wayne Rooney

Romelu Lukaku is the "perfect player" for José Mourinho's Manchester United side, according to club legend and former-captain Wayne Rooney.

Lukaku can be seen to have replaced Rooney at Old Trafford, with the Belgian joining from Everton as 31-year-old Rooney went the opposite way.

Lukaku joined Reds for £75m in July

Three Premier League games in, and Lukaku's netted thrice, as well as in United's defeat in the UEFA Super Cup to Real Madrid before the league campaign got underway. Rooney has praised the 24-year-old.

Speaking exclusively to talkSPORT, Rooney said that "for that United side," Lukaku is "the perfect player."